Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wins 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2022-23 season. Brogdon was a big offseason addition to the Celtics, who were looking for an additional piece in an attempt to get back to the Finals. Brogdon has provided a nice boost for the Celtics off the bench with his ball-handling and shooting, but his biggest asset might be his defensive versatility and switchability. He’s the perfect fit for this Celtics team and his performance this year showed that.

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has won the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 20, 2023

Brogdon beat out New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis for the honor. Quickley and Portis both got spot duty as starters for their respective teams with injuries to Jalen Brunson and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but did qualify for this honor. Brogdon received 60 first-place votes and 408 points, narrowly beating out Quickley’s 326 points. Portis finished with 97 points.