Who are the referees for Celtics vs. Hawks Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

After taking a 2-0 lead, the No. 2 Boston Celtics will head to Atlanta to take on the No. 7 Hawks in Game 3 at State Farm Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET as the Celtics look to take a big 3-0 lead on the road.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Celtics as 5.5-point favorites tonight, priced at -215 on the moneyline. The Hawks are set at +185 while the point total comes in at 228.5.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee Pat Fraher and umpire Mitchell Ervin. Ashley Moyer-Gleich will serve as the alternate.

Foster served as crew chief for 55 games through the regular season, with the home team winning a staggering 70.9% of those games. The average point total was 232.1 through those 55 games as well, which is just a bit above the mark of where tonight’s Game 3 is set.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action, via the official NBA release.