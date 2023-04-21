Who are the referees for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

After splitting the first two games in Cleveland, the No. 4 Cavaliers will head on the road to face off against the No. 5 New York Knicks as both sides look to gain a lead in the series in Game 3. The Knicks took Game 1 with a four-point win while the Cavs bounced back and won Game 2 by a 17-point margin. Tipoff for Game 3 is set for Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -125 on the moneyline. The Cavs aren’t far behind at +105 while the point total is set at 211.5.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Josh Tiven. He will joined by referee Courtney Kirkland and umpire Justin Van Duyne. Scott Twardoski will serve as the alternate.

Tiven officiated 32 games in the regular season as crew chief, and has been on the crew for one game in the postseason so far. Through those 32 games, the home team only won 43.8% of the time, although the majority of his fouls were called against the road side as well. His average point total as crew chief ended up at 226.8, so if that’s any indication it seems like the over might be a good bet with the point total set fairly low for tonight’s game.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action, via the official NBA release.