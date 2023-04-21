Who are the referees for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The No. 1 Denver Nuggets will take their 2-0 lead on the road as they face off against the No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 tonight. The Nuggets won the first two games at home by comfortable margins, and the Timberwolves will hope to avoid going down 3-0 in front of their home crowd. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from Target Center.

The Nuggets are 2-point favorites on the road according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at -135 on the moneyline while the Timberwolves are at +115. The point total is set at 222.5.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Zach Zarba. He will joined by referee James Williams and umpire Eric Dalen. Dedric Taylor will serve as the alternate.

Zarba served as crew chief for 44 games this season, with the results slightly favoring the home teams as they won 52.3% of those games. He tends to call a few less fouls than the majority of other refs, averaging 37.1 calls per game with 51.7% of those calls going against the away team. His average point total through the regular season ended up at 230.1, which skews a bit higher than what is set at DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight’s Game 3.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Friday’s action, via the official NBA release.