Nick Nurse out as Raptors coach

The Toronto Raptors have removed Nick Nurse from his position as the team’s head coach. They will go through a coaching search, but former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is expected to be a prime candidate to take over the job, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Meanwhile, Nurse is already being linked to the Houston Rockets opening.

Toronto had a 41-41 record in the 2022-2023 season. The Raptors made the playoffs as the 10-seed but were bounced by the Chicago Bulls in the first play-in game.

Nurse was brought on as the head coach for the 2018-2019 season. He found early success with Toronto as they went on to tally a 58-24 record and an NBA Championship with a 4-2 series win over the Golden State Warriors. The team won the Atlantic again the next season with a 53-19 but lost in the conference semifinals. Nurse took home the Coach of the Year Award that season.

The 2020 COVID bubble season wasn’t favorable for Toronto as they went 27-45. Nurse and the Raptors made the playoffs in the 2021-2022 season but lost in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers. With his second-worst season during his tenure, Nurse was fired as Toronto tries to figure out how they can bounce back without doing a lengthy rebuild.