Who are the referees for Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers meet up Saturday night for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series hoping to grab an edge. The matchup is tied 1-1 after the teams split both games in Memphis. The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 221.5. LA is -190 on the moneyline while Memphis is +160. Star guard Ja Morant is a game-time decision for the Grizzlies.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Marc Davis. He will joined by referee Ed Malloy and umpire Brian Forte. Lauren Holtkamp will serve as the alternate.

In 43 games with Davis as crew chief this season, the home team has won 65.1% of the time. His average total is 227.6. Malloy’s totals trend a bit higher at 230.7 as chief and 233.6 as a crew member. Forte’s average total sits at 227.8 when he’s on the crew, but the big stat is the home team posting a 70.3% win rate in 37 games. The Lakers seem like a good bet to win tonight, with the total likely going over 221.5.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action, via the official NBA release.