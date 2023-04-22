Who are the referees for Bucks vs. Heat Game 3 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat resume their first-round playoff series with Game 3 Saturday evening. The series is tied 1-1 heading to South Beach, with the big question being whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will play or not. The Bucks are 5-point favorites at the moment at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 220. Milwaukee is -200 on the moneyline while Miami is +170.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Eric Lewis. He will joined by referee Kevin Scott and umpire Rodney Mott. Aaron Smith will serve as the alternate.

The home team has won 61.4% of the time in Lewis’ 44 regular season games as crew chief. His foul calls go slightly against the road team, and his average total comes in at 228.5. Scott’s stats are similar in 47 games as part of the crew. Mott’s numbers are also in the same range in his 50 games as chief. Perhaps the over is the best play given this officiating crew.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action, via the official NBA release.