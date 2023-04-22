Who are the referees for 76ers vs. Nets Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to close out the Brooklyn Nets in just four games to advance as the two teams face off on Saturday, April 22 in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Sixers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 209. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief John Goble. He will joined by referee Sean Wright and umpire Karl Lane. Michael Smith will serve as the alternate. Goble has been officiating for 16 seasons, and is tied for first in fouls called per game among crew chiefs with 48 in these NBA Playoffs. However, he averages just 38.4 fouls called, placing him 103rd among crew chiefs.

When Goble is officiating, the home team has a .773 winning percentage, placing him fifth among NBA referees in that statistic. He ranks third in foul percentage against home teams.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action, via the official NBA release.