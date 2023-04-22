Who are the referees for Suns vs. Clippers Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, April 22 in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Suns lead the series, 2-1, and they are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Tony Brothers. He will joined by referee Curtis Blair and umpire Nick Buchert. Sean Corbin will serve as the alternate.

Brothers has 29 years of experience and has officiated two games in these playoffs. This season when Brothers is officiating, the home team has a .641 winning percentage, placing him at 37th among NBA referees in that statistic. He calls an average of 41.1 fouls per game, placing him at 25th among NBA refs.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday’s action, via the official NBA release.