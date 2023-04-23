Who are the referees for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 23. The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. The Knicks currently lead the series 2-1.

The Knicks are 2.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total for the game is set at 206.5.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee Tre Maddox and umpire Kevin Cutler. Scott Twardoski will serve as the alternate.

Foster has been officiating for 29 years. This season, home teams have enjoyed a .709 winning percentage when Foster is the crew chief. Home teams also have a 5.4-point differential when he is on the court, and he calls just over half of fouls on the home team as a chief. In games that Foster and Maddox officiate, the foul differential slightly favors the road teams.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action, via the official NBA release.