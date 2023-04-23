Who are the referees for Kings vs. Warriors Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Sacramento KIngs face off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Sunday, April 23. The game tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The Kings currently lead the series 2-1.

The Warriors are 7.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total for the game is set at 237.5.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Josh Tiven. He will joined by referee James Williams and umpire Pat Fraher. Dedric Taylor will serve as the alternate.

Tiven has been officiating for 14 years, and home teams have a low .438 winning percentage when Tiven is the crew chief — one of the lowest of any referee in the NBA. Home teams are slightly favored with a foul differential of 0.3 and a point differential of 0.5 when Tiven is chief.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Sunday’s action, via the official NBA release.