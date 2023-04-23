Who are the referees for Celtics vs. Hawks Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 23. This will be the fourth game of their first round playoff series, and the Celtics enter up 2-1. Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TNT.

Boston is the 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Celtics are the -250 moneyline favorites, with the Hawks set as the +210. The point total for Game 4 is 232.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Zach Zarba. He will joined by referee Tyler Ford and umpire Gediminas Petraitis. Ashley Moyer-Gleich will serve as the alternate.

Boston held strong at home in the first two games of the series. The Celtics won Game 1 112-99 and Game 2 119-106. The momentum held with the home team as the series shifted to Atlanta, with the Hawks securing the Game 3 victory, 130-122. Atlanta PG Trae Young finished with 32 points, nine assists and six rebounds as C Clint Capela had a double-double. Jayson Tatum finished with a double-double of his own for Boston with 29 points and 10 boards. Backup point guard Malcolm Brogdon showed why he was the Sixth Man of the Year adding 17 points and five assists off the bench.