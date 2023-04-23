Who are the referees for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, April 23. This will be Game 4 of their first round playoff series, and the Nuggets head into the game up 3-0. Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

Denver is the 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nuggets are -165 moneyline favorites, while the Timberwolves are +140 underdogs. The point total is set at 225.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief David Guthrie. He will joined by referee Bill Kennedy and umpire Ray Acosta. Natalie Sago will serve as the alternate.

The Nuggets have a chance to clinch the series on the road. They have cruised to victories so far in the series. Denver took Game 1 109-80, Game 2 122-113 and Game 3 120-111. Nikola Jokic put the team on his back with another triple-double finishing with 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. played 40 minutes and had 25 points and nine rebounds. For the T-Wolves, Anthony Edwards led the way with 36 points, seven rounds and five assists. Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards.