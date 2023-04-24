Who are the referees for Bucks vs. Heat Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Monday night will feature a pair of NBA Game 4s for our TNT doubleheader. In the first contest, we will see the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks take on the No. 8 Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. With tipoff slated for 7:30 p.m. ET, the Heat currently lead the series 2-1.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Milwaukee is a 7.5-point favorite on the road against the Heat. For the moneylines, the Bucks are priced at -330 while Miami shows +275 to win straight up on Monday. The point total for Game 4 is set at a low 218. For the overall series, Milwaukee is -245 to advance, with the Heat showing a price of +200 to win two more games (and incidentally win the series).

The officiating crew in Miami will be led by crew chief Marc Davis. He will be joined by referee Mark Lindsay and umpire Jacyn Goble. Brent Barnaky will serve as the alternate.

Davis is completing his 25th season officiating NBA games. As a crew chief, Davis was assigned to 43 contests this past regular season. In 2022-23, the home team won 65.1-percent of games in which Davis was the crew chief.

Lindsay has been among the NBA ranks for the past 16 years. Splitting time between chief and crew this season, Lindsay was on the crew for 14 contests. Through that sample size, the average combined point total for games in which Lindsay is on the crew was 235.8, which is significantly higher than Bucks-Heat Game 4 total of 218.

Goble, in his 7th year of NBA experience, had a very active 2022-23 season. Assigned to the crew for 62 games this past campaign, only two others officiated more contests in the regular season. Through that crop, the home team won 71-percent of games that Goble officiated.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday’s action, via the official NBA release. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.