Who are the referees for Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 4 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Monday night will feature a pair of NBA Game 4s for our TNT doubleheader. In the nightcap, we will see the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies take on the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. With tipoff scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, the Lake show currently lead the series 2-1.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite at home against the Heat. For the moneylines, the Lakers are priced at -195 while Memphis shows +165 to win straight up on Monday. The point total for Game 4 is set at a 222. For the overall series, L.A. is -360 to advance, with the Grizzlies showing a price of +285 to come from behind and win the series.

The officiating crew in L.A. will be led by crew chief John Goble. He will be joined by referee Sean Wright and umpire Mitchell Ervin. Lauren Holtkamp will serve as the alternate.

Goble is in his 16th season officiating NBA games. Of the 62 games that Goble worked in 2022-23, 40 contests were as crew chief. Through that sample size, the average combined point total was 225.4, just slightly over Game 4’s total of 222.

Wright is rounding out his 18th year at the NBA level. In 2022-23, Wright was on crew for 22 games, and in those contests, the home team was victorious 63.6-percent of the time.

Ervin has almost completed a full decade as an NBA official. Throughout the 2022-23 regular season, he was involved with 60 contests as a crew member, wherein the average combined points per game was 233.9.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Monday’s action, via the official NBA release. All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.