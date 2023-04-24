Report: Ime Udoka to become next head coach of Rockets

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is set to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets. He was suspended by the organization for the entirety of the 2022-23 season for violation of team policies and was permanently replaced by interim Joe Muzzulla. Udoka will replace former Rockets coach Stephen Silas, who was fired by organization upon the conclusion of the regular season.

A rising assistant coach in the league since 2012, Udoka was hired by the Celtics in 2021 after former head coach Brad Stevens stepped down to become president of basketball operations for the organization. The rookie coach found immediate success in his first season in Boston, leading the team to a 51-31 record during the regular season and a trip to the NBA Finals. That September, however, it was reported that he would face a season-long suspension for having an intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics’ staff, a violation of organization guidelines.