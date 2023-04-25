Who are the referees for Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston and will air on TNT.

The Celtics are 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 229.5. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -900 while the Hawks are +625.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Josh Tiven. He will joined by referee Courtney Kirkland and umpire Tre Maddox. Aaron Smith will serve as the alternate.

Tiven has been one of the most even referees in the NBA by against the spread and over/under records as home teams are 35-34-1 and the over/under record is 34-34. Kirkland has been one sided for both. Away teams are 38-25-3 and the over/under record is 23-41. Maddox favors the under as well as his over/under record is 29-33. Based off these numbers, I would strongly lean towards betting the under.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Tuesday’s action, via the official NBA release.