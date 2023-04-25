Who are the referees for Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues tonight as the Los Angeles Clippers head back out to the desert hit to face the Phoenix Suns for Game 5 of their series. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on TNT with the Suns up 3-1 and looking to close the Clips out. Phoenix enters the game as a heavy 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 224.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Zach Zarba. He will joined by referee Ben Taylor and umpire Karl Lane. Ray Acosta will serve as the alternate.

Zarba just is wrapping up his 19th season as an NBA official and called 68 games throughout the regular season. The home team won 57.4% of the time with him in the crew with the average game total being 230.1. He’s called two games so far this postseason and the average point total has been 240.5. The road team has received 52.1% of the foul calls, so that may indicate a few extra trips to the free throw line for the Suns tonight.