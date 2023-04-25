Who are the referees for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver and will air on NBA TV.

The Nuggets are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 220.5. On the moneyline, the Nuggets are -475 while the Timberwolves are +380.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief Scott Foster. He will joined by referee Curtis Blair and umpire Brian Forte. Kevin Cutler will serve as the alternate.

Foster’s games lean strongly in favor of the home team and the over. Home teams are 42-21 against the spread and the over is 40-23 in games that Foster officiates. Blair favors the over as well as the over is 36-29 in games he officiates. He leans towards road teams against the spread however as road teams are 35-27-4 ATS in games he officiates. Forte sides strong with the home teams against the spread as they’re 43-21-4 ATS in games he officiates.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Tuesday’s action, via the official NBA release.