How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 on TV and via live stream

NBA TV will host Tuesday’s Game 5 matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets, with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Minnesota managed to stave off elimination and avoid a sweep with a 114-108 overtime victory against the Nuggets on Sunday. Anthony Edwards stepped up with 34 points in the win and buried a clutch three with 11.1 seconds remaining in overtime to seal it for the wolves.

Denver nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as a 12-0 run in the final three minutes allowed for the team to tie the game at the end of regulation. Nikola Jokic had 43 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Denver enters this game as a heavy 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 220.