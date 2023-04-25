Magic forward Paolo Banchero named 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was officially named the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday. The 6’10” phenom was a near unanimous winner by receiving 98 out 100 first-place votes. He becomes the third Magic player to receive the award, following Shaquille O’Neal in 1992 and Mike Miller in 2001.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke, Banchero lived up to the hype right out the gate and helped the Magic improve their win total from the year prior by 12. Playing 72 games, he averaged 20 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on an average of 33.8 minutes per game. He joined LeBron James as the only teenagers in NBA history to put up 30 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

Finishing second in voting was Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams, who averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler finished third, averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.