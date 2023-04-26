Who are the referees for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 26. Game 5 of the first-round series will give the Knicks the opportunity to put the series away and advance, but they will have to get the job done on the road. The game will air on NBA TV at 7 p.m. ET.

The Cavs are 5.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 102.5.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief John Goble. He will joined by referee Kevin Scott and umpire Mitchell Ervin. Eric Dalen will serve as the alternate.

Home teams have won 45% of the 16 games that Goble has served as crew chief this year. On average, Goble calls 39.5 fouls per game as crew chief, with a -1.1 foul differential slightly favoring the road team. It might be worth backing the Knicks as a road underdog in this one given Goble’s record.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action, via the official NBA release.