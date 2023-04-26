Who are the referees for Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series on Wednesday, April 26. The Lakers have the chance to win a fourth game and put the series away, but they will need to do it on the road against a Grizzlies team that is very good on its home court. The game will air on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET from the FedExForum.

The Grizzlies are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 221.5.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief David Guthrie. He will joined by referee Bill Kennedy and umpire Nick Buchert. Michael Smith will serve as the alternate.

Home teams win 61% of the time in the 41 games in which Guthrie served as crew chief this season. Home teams recorded a +3.7 point differential and a slight advantage in a +1.5 foul differential over road teams with Guthrie as crew chief. Backing Memphis tonight might be the play given these numbers.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action, via the official NBA release.