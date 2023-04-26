 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who are the referees for Heat vs. Bucks Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Here’s a look at the crew for Heat-Bucks Game 5.

By Teddy Ricketson
Referee James Williams #60 looks on before the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz on March 24, 2023 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Game 5 between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks be played on Wednesday, April 26. Tipoff from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBA TV. Miami leads the series 3-1 and will advance with a win.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief James Williams. He will be joined by referee Sean Wright and umpire Pat Fraher. Sean Corbin will serve as the alternate.

Williams spent the majority of the season as a crew member (45 games) but did get some opportunity to be the chief (18 games). He called a pretty even game, only favoring the home team by 0.1 points and calling only 0.9 more fouls per game on the away team. The average point total of games with Williams as the crew chief is 225.2. The total for Wednesday’s game is set at 220, suggesting the over should be favored.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Wednesday’s action, via the official NBA release.

