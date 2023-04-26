How to watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off in Game 5 of their first-round series on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the series 3-1, and will be looking to close out the series on the road with a win here to advance to the next round.

The Knicks beat the Cavs 102-93 in Game 4 to set up this opportunity. Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell struggled, trading places with Darius Garland who had trouble in Game 3. Cleveland returns to its home court for this game, where it will need to improve its rebounding if it hopes to hold on here.

Despite the Knicks’ struggling offense, New York has won on rebounding, getting 47 boards compared to the Cavs’ 33 in Game 4. R.J. Barrett and Jalen Brunson recorded 26 and 29 points respectively in Game 4.

The Cavs are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total for the game set at 202.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Date: Wednesday, April 26

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV site

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.