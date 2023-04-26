How to watch Heat vs. Bucks Game 5 on TV and via live stream

On Wednesday evening, NBA TV will feature a doubleheader of Game 5s, with the No. 8 Miami Heat visiting the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks serving as the back end of the slate. The underdogs Heat have stormed out a 3-1 series lead behind the spectacular Jimmy Butler, but as the series shifts back to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, will the Bucks be able to rally?

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game online on the NBA TV site, but keep in mind that you’ll need a subscription. Occasionally, they’ll promote a free trial for the subscription. If you don’t have a login to live stream the game through the NBA TV website, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami has been the Cinderella story of the 2022-23 NBA postseason thus far. Behind physical and scrappy play, along with fantastic playoff coaching experience from Erik Spoelstra, the Heat have managed to push top-seeded Milwaukee to the brink of elimination. Despite Tyler Herro’s Game 1 injury, Butler has been there to lead Miami on both ends of the floor. We all saw Butler brilliantly set the Heat’s single-game franchise scoring record with 56 points in Game 4. Will Game 5 feature an encore?

Speaking of Game 4, Milwaukee actually played well for three and a half quarters, and was very near to tying this series at two games apeice. That was before Butler went berserk for Miami, and also before the Bucks’ rebounding went by the wayside. We already know Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a lower back issue that caused him to miss both Games 2 & 3 but now that he is back, can the two-time league MVP lead a charge? Only 13 times in the history of the NBA has a team come back from a 3-1 deficit.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bucks are considerable 12-point favorites at home against Miami on Wednesday. Naturally, the moneylines are widely priced here. Milwaukee is -610 to win straight up while the Heat are paying +460 to win on the road. The total is set at 220. Prior to Game 5, Miami is -140 to win the series. For the Bucks, they are priced at +115 to come back from down 3-1 and advance over the Heat.