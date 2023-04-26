Bucks outlook heading into 2023 offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks disappointedly exited the 2023 NBA playoffs after becoming just the sixth No. 1 seed in history to lose to a No. 8 seed.

Milwaukee will enter a crucial offseason with some big decisions to make.

Let’s break down how their offseason outlook.

2022-23 season recap

The Bucks finished the 2022-23 campaign with the best record in the NBA at 58-24, one game better than the second-seeded Boston Celtics. Unfortunately for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo injured his back against the Heat and Milwaukee could never recover thanks to some legendary performances from Jimmy Butler.

2023 offseason priorities

Next season, the Greek Freak is under contract and will earn $45.6 million in salary. Khris Middleton has a $40.4 million player option that will most likely be picked up unless he opts out and signs a contract extension.

The most notable free agents on the Bucks are Brook Lopez, Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles.

Milwaukee might have a tough time re-signing those players as they are currently $27 million over the projected salary cap next season.