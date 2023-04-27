Who are the referees for Celtics vs. Hawks Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will meet Thursday in Game 6, with the Celtics looking to close out the series while the Hawks try to force Game 7. Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TNT.

The Celtics are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 232.

The officiating crew for this game features Marc Davis as the crew chief, Curtis Blair as the referee and Jacyn Goble as the umpire. Ray Acosta is available as an alternate.

Davis served in 43 games as crew chief during the regular season, with the home team winning 65.1% of the time. He’s fairly even in calls, as there’s not much difference between fouls assessed to home and road teams. The average total in his games as crew chief was 227.6. Blair’s average total in 32 games as a member of the crew was 231.6, while Goble’s average total was 231.7. Perhaps the over is the play tonight with Game 6 potentially providing some extra motivation and more scoring.