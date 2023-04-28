Who are the referees for Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors meet in Game 6 Friday, with Golden State holding a 3-2 lead in the series. Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 236. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this contest.

David Guthrie will serve as the crew chief for Game 6, with Bill Kennedy as the referee and Ben Taylor as the umpire. Justin Van Duyne is the alternate.

The home team won 61% of the time in Guthrie’s 41 games during the regular season as crew chief. His average totals were 231.1. Kennedy’s average totals in 12 games as part of the crew were 231.4. Taylor’s average totals were 229. Given the extra offense that’s been on display in this series, the over looks like a strong option here.