Who are the referees for Kings vs. Warriors Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

Here’s a look at the crew for Kings-Warriors Game 6.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Finals - Game Three
Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a call with referee David Guthrie in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics won 116-100.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors meet in Game 6 Friday, with Golden State holding a 3-2 lead in the series. Tipoff from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 236. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this contest.

David Guthrie will serve as the crew chief for Game 6, with Bill Kennedy as the referee and Ben Taylor as the umpire. Justin Van Duyne is the alternate.

The home team won 61% of the time in Guthrie’s 41 games during the regular season as crew chief. His average totals were 231.1. Kennedy’s average totals in 12 games as part of the crew were 231.4. Taylor’s average totals were 229. Given the extra offense that’s been on display in this series, the over looks like a strong option here.

