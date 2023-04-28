Who are the referees for Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 6 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to close out the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs when the two sides meet Friday in Game 6. Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 220. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this contest.

Tony Brothers will serve as the crew chief for this game. Kevin Scott is the referee, while Sean Corbin comes in as the umpire. Brent Barnaky is listed as the alternate.

In 64 regular season games as crew chief, Brothers’ average total was 234.7. The home team won 64.1% of the time in those games. The home team won 61.7% of the time in Scott’s 47 games as a crew member. His average total was 228.8. Corbin’s average total as a crew member was 221.6, but that jumped to 237.2 when he was a crew chief. The Lakers winning and the over might be the move tonight on the betting front.