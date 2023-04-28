Grizzlies outlook heading into 2023 offseason

The Memphis Grizzlies were unable to make a run in the 2023 NBA playoffs, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the opening round. The Grizzlies will once again feel they were unable to meet expectations after a strong regular season. Here’s how they look heading into the offseason.

2022-23 season recap

The Grizzlies largely kept pace with Denver at the top of the West standings during the season, even coming within a few games of the Nuggets in the stretch run. The big issue was Ja Morant’s personal leave of absence, which threw the team slightly off its game at a crucial moment. Morant eventually did return after getting the help he needed, which is important in its own right. The Grizzlies are in a better place overall with Morant right. Memphis simply ran into a bad matchup with the Lakers, who had some extra motivation to silence the Grizzlies after their trash talk ahead of and during the series.

2023 offseason priorities

Dillon Brooks, the prime instigator of that talk, is a free agent and surely won’t come back unless it’s at a significant discount. The Grizzlies have guys like David Roddy and Jake LaRavia set to step in for Brooks. who is a solid defender but lacks the offensive game needed to play big minutes.

The Grizzlies might need to trade a big man, although they may have been more competitive with the Lakers if Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke were healthy. Adding another perimeter shooter would be the key, but the core of Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. should be competitive for the next decade. Memphis needs to find the right combination around those three players but the Grizzlies have the most imporant part of the roster figured out.