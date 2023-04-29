Who are the referees for Suns vs. Nuggets Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will get the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs underway when the two sides meet Saturday. Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this game and how their stats could impact betting decisions.

Marc Davis will serve as the crew chief for Game 1, with Josh Tiven coming in as the referee and Tre Maddox serving as the umpire. Aaron Smith is the alternate for this game.

The home team has won 65.1% of the 43 games Davis served as crew chief during the regular season. His average total in that time was 227.6. Tiven has split time between being a crew member and chief. The home teams win far more often when he’s not crew chief, and his average total is also much higher. In Maddox’s 50 games as a crew member, the home team won 66% of the time. The average total was 225.3

Based on these numbers, it might be worth playing the Nuggets on the moneyline. The totals are close, but the amount of offensive firepower on both sides suggests the over should hit.