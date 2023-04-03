Why aren’t there any NBA games on Monday, April 3?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season enters its final week, but there will be no games played Monday. The NBA has traditionally not played games on this Monday and it has nothing to do with player workloads.

The NCAA tournament will conclude Monday and the NBA has typically avoided going in a head-to-head ratings battle with the college title game. That will once again be the case Monday when the San Diego State Aztecs face the UConn Huskies for the 2023 national title. The NBA pulled back on competing with college hoops a bit this year, putting just two games on the schedule for Saturday when the Final Four games took place.

UConn enters Monday’s championship game as a 7.5-point favorite over SDSU at DraftKings Sportsbook. The NBA will return Tuesday with 13 games, although there will be just one game on TNT as part of the network’s usual coverage.