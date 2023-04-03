NBA playoff picture: How the East standings look on Monday, April 3

Five teams in the Eastern Conference have already clinched playoff spots, and there isn’t much drama left at the bottom of the playoff picture either. The main question going into the final week will be where teams end up for seeding purposes.

Below we take a look at the Eastern Conference standings and playoff picture.

Eastern Conference Standings and Playoff Picture

1. Milwaukee Bucks (56-22)

2. Boston Celtics (54-24), 2.0 GB

3. Philadelphia 76ers (51-27), 5.0 GB

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (49-30), 7.5 GB

5. New York Knicks (46-33), 10.5 GB

6. Brooklyn Nets (43-35), 13.0 GB

Play-in tournament

7. Miami Heat (41-37), 15.0 GB

8. Atlanta Hawks (39-39), 17.0 GB

9. Toronto Raptors (39-39), 17.0 GB

10. Chicago Bulls (38-40), 18.0 GB

11. Washington Wizards (34-44), 22.0 GB

12. Orlando Magic (34-44), 22.0 GB

13. Indiana Pacers (34-45), 22.5 GB

14. Charlotte Hornets (26-53), 30.5 GB

15. Detroit Pistons (16-62), 40.0 GB

Playoff Predictions

Only the Magic remain in the play-in hunt mathematically, but that should end soon as well. The main drama in the East will revolve around seeding. The Hawks, Raptors and Bulls are all in play for the No. 8 spot, which is important as it provides some margin for error in the play-in tournament. The Heat still have an outside shot at the No. 6 spot, although the Nets have done well recently and hold the tiebreaker over Miami.

The Celtics and Bucks won’t play each other in the final week, but just two games separate the two juggernauts at the top of the standings. Boston should have enough of a cushion on Philly, but the 76ers need to avoid messing up in this last week and let the Cavaliers sneak into the No. 3 seed.