NBA playoff picture: How the West standings look on Monday, April 3

The Western Conference remains in a tight battle heading into the final week of the regular season, with an intense battle set to take place from the 5-11 spots. Only four games separate those teams, which means every result will impact the standings significantly.

Below we take a look at the Western Conference standings and playoff picture.

Western Conference Standings and Playoff Picture

1. Denver Nuggets (52-26)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (49-29), 3.0 GB

3. Sacramento Kings (47-31), 5.0 GB

4. Phoenix Suns (43-35), 9.0 GB

5. Los Angeles Clippers (41-38), 11.5 GB

6. Golden State Warriors (41-38), 11.5 GB

Play-in tournament

7. Los Angeles Lakers (40-38), 12.0 GB

8. New Orleans Pelicans (40-38), 12.0 GB

9. Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40), 13.5 GB

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (38-41), 14.5 GB

11. Dallas Mavericks (37-42), 15.5 GB

12. Utah Jazz (36-42), 16.0 GB

13. Portland Trail Blazers (33-45), 19.0 GB

14. San Antonio Spurs (20-58), 32.0 GB

15. Houston Rockets (19-60), 33.5 GB

Playoff Predictions

The Mavericks remain on the outside of the play-in tournament heading into the final week, while the Lakers and Pelicans are in position to nab the No. 6 spot and get out of the play-in tournament. The Suns appear to be safely in the playoff field, although they can’t afford to get lazy and put things in doubt.

The Jazz are unlikely to challenge the Mavericks and Thunder for the bottom of the play-in tournament, so it’s safe to say there’s 11 teams fighting for 10 spots in the West. The postseason field in this conference will come down to the final day.