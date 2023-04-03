NBA playoff picture: How the East play-in tournament looks on Monday, April 3

The Eastern Conference postseason field is largely set, but there’s plenty of drama in the play-in portion of the playoff picture. Teams 7-10 are not separated by much, and there’s a benefit to having the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds as opposed to the No. 9 and No. 10 spots. Outside of the additional margin for error the better seeds have, they will also have home games during this play-in tournament.

Below we take a look at the Eastern Conference play-in picture.

Eastern Conference Play-In Picture

6. Brooklyn Nets

Play-in tournament

7. Miami Heat - 2 games back of No. 6 spot

8. Atlanta Hawks - 4 games back of No. 6 spot

9. Toronto Raptors - 4 games back of No. 6 spot

10. Chicago Bulls - 5 games back of No. 6 spot

On the outside looking in

11. Orlando Magic - 4 games back of No. 10 spot

Key Games This Week

Hawks @ Bulls - 4/4

Magic @ Nets - 4/7

Magic @ Heat - 4/9