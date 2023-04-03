 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA playoff picture: How the East play-in tournament looks on Monday, April 3

Here’s how the Eastern Conference play-in tournament is shaping up.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 31, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Eastern Conference postseason field is largely set, but there’s plenty of drama in the play-in portion of the playoff picture. Teams 7-10 are not separated by much, and there’s a benefit to having the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds as opposed to the No. 9 and No. 10 spots. Outside of the additional margin for error the better seeds have, they will also have home games during this play-in tournament.

Below we take a look at the Eastern Conference play-in picture.

Eastern Conference Play-In Picture

6. Brooklyn Nets

Play-in tournament

7. Miami Heat - 2 games back of No. 6 spot
8. Atlanta Hawks - 4 games back of No. 6 spot
9. Toronto Raptors - 4 games back of No. 6 spot
10. Chicago Bulls - 5 games back of No. 6 spot

On the outside looking in

11. Orlando Magic - 4 games back of No. 10 spot

Key Games This Week

Hawks @ Bulls - 4/4

Magic @ Nets - 4/7

Magic @ Heat - 4/9

