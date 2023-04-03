NBA playoff picture: How the West play-in tournament looks on Monday, April 3

The Western Conference play-in picture is going to be the highlight of the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, with eight teams involved fighting for six spots. The Jazz are likely to fade, so this will truly come down to seven teams. Two of those teams will get automatic playoff berths and avoid the play-in altogether and every key game this week will shift these standings.

Below we take a look at the Western Conference play-in picture.

Western Conference Play-In Picture

5. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Golden State Warriors

Play-in tournament

7. Los Angeles Lakers - 0.5 games back of No. 5 and No. 6 seeds

8. New Orleans Pelicans - 0.5 games back of No. 5 and No. 6 seeds

9. Minnesota Timberwolves - 2 games back of No. 5 and No. 6 seeds

10. Oklahoma City Thunder - 3 games back of No. 5 and No. 6 seeds

On the outside looking in

11. Dallas Mavericks - 1 game back of No. 10 seed

12. Utah Jazz - 1.5 games back of No. 10 seed

Key Games This Week

Lakers @ Jazz - 4/4

Thunder @ Warriors - 4/4

Lakers @ Clippers - 4/5

Thunder @ Jazz - 4/6

Pelicans @ Timberwolves - 4/9

Jazz @ Lakers - 4/9