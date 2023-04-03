Report: Mavericks considering shutting down Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving for regular season

The Dallas Mavericks are seriously considering shutting down guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the regular season, according to Shams Charania. The Mavericks currently sit in 11th place in the West, just one game back of the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Mavericks only have three games left, and they don’t control their own destiny when it comes to making the playoffs. Even if they were to get to the No. 10 spot, they’d have to win two road games to make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. That would likely mean a matchup with the likely top seed Denver Nuggets. Even though the Mavericks split the season series with Denver and Doncic has been a playoff monster, this type of report suggests Dallas doesn’t believe it can actually compete this year.

In addition to this news, Charania also said the Mavericks feel good about bringing Irving back in free agency this offseason. The plan at the moment is to build this roster around the two guards. In the 19 games Irving played this season for the Mavericks, the team went 7-12.

We’ll see if the Mavericks ultimately decide to pull the plug on this campaign when they release Wednesday’s injury report.