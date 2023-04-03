Report: Andrew Wiggins set to return to Warriors in final week of regular season

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is set to return to the team in the final week of the regular season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiggins had missed 21 games attending to a personal matter involving his family, and is now coming back at the perfect time for the Warriors.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/bQAw8ixINI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2023

Wiggins will help on Golden State on the defensive end in particular, especially when the Warriors hit the road. The forward broke out in the postseason and was instrumental in Golden State’s NBA Finals run, putting up 20.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game over the last three games of the 4-2 series win.

With Wiggins coming back in, Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo will go back to the bench for the Warriors. This will help extend the rotation for Steve Kerr. The forward’s ability to rebound will also be crucial, especially since the Warriors don’t have much size outside of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

We’ll see exactly when Wiggins returns. If he doesn’t play Tuesday against the Thunder in San Francisco, he’ll likely suit up in Sacramento on Friday.