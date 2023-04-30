Who are the referees for Heat vs. Knicks Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks will meet in Game 1 in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 207.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for the game and how their performances could impact the outcome of this contest.

Tony Brothers is in as the crew chief, with Bill Kennedy listed as the referee and Tyler Ford in as the umpire. Brent Barnaky is the alternate.

In 64 games during the regular season as crew chief, Brothers’ average total is 234.7. Home teams win 64.1% of the time. Kennedy’s average total in all regular season games he’s officiated is 231.4. Ford’s average total as a crew member is 231.6. It feels like the over is the stronger play here based on the officials.