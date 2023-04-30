Who are the referees for Kings vs. Warriors Game 7 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings meet in Game 7 Sunday afternoon, with the winner set to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. Tipoff from Golden1 Center in Sacramento will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC.

The Kings are 1-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 228.5. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this contest and how they could impact the betting approach for the game.

Scott Foster is the crew chief for this game, with Kevin Scott as the referee. Curtis Blair is the umpire, and Brian Forte is the alternate.

Foster has served in 55 games as crew chief during the regular season, with the home team winning a whopping 70.9% of the time. His average totals were 232.1. Scott has been on the crew in 47 games and home team has won 61.7% of the time. Blair’s average total as a crew member is 231.6. The Kings might be the ATS pick based on this crew.