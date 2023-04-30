Kings outlook heading into 2023 offseason

The Sacramento Kings saw their fantastic season end in Game 7 Sunday at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, but this longstanding doormat is set to be competitive in the NBA for years to come. A young core, led by star point guard De’Aaron Fox, should have Kings fans excited for the coming seasons. Here’s how Sacramento shapes up heading into the 2023 offseason.

2022-23 season recap

The Kings played an exciting brand of basketball, leaning on a fast-paced offense that scored the most points in the league. Head coach Mike Brown was not able to transform the team’s defense in his first season but he brought over his knowledge from Golden State to help this group win the Pacific division and secure a playoff spot for the first time in 16 seasons. The Kings won’t be happy with how things ended and they’ll feel they should still be playing but this was a strong season to reset the culture around the franchise.

2023 offseason priorities

The Kings will have a few key decisions to make, but these are the types of things they would much rather worry about given some of their past offseasons. The first is Harrison Barnes, who is set to be a free agent. Barnes was solid this season but is he going to be out of their price range? Terence Davis, Alex Len and Trey Lyles are also players Sacramento will look to retain. All are fringe rotation guys but could grow into bigger roles.

With Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray all locked up for next season, the focus will be on trying to build around them. Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell will return, but the contract to move could be Richaun Holmes. The big man was a non-factor for most of the season and his long-term deal isn’t worth keeping. If the Kings can move him, they’ll likely be able to bring back Barnes without hitting the luxury tax while also keeping Davis, Len and Lyles happy with raises.