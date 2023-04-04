Who are the referees for Tuesday’s NBA games?

Tuesday night brings a big slate for the NBA with 13 games tipping off across the league. Let’s take a look at the officiating crew for each game and how their stats and history could affect the results in each contest.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ed Malloy (crew chief), Marat Kogut (referee), CJ Washington (umpire)

This will be Malloy’s 31st game as chief this season, and the home side has only won 46.7% of the time, historically giving the edge to the visitors. The Raptors are favored by 14.5 points, so all signs point to sticking with Toronto to get the win.

Pat Fraher (crew chief), Natalie Sago (referee), Robert Hussey (umpire)

The home team has won 62.2% of the time with Fraher serving as chief this season, though the Pistons are 13-point underdogs at Little Caesars Arena tonight. If you’re looking to bet on this one, maybe head toward the total which is set at 219, while Fraher’s average point total is 227.4 through 45 games as chief this season.

Curtis Blair (crew chief), Brian Forte (referee), John Conley (umpire)

Blair’s average point total across 30 games as chief is 227.1, while the total is set at 222 for this game in Orlando tonight. His results also skew toward the home side with 63.3% of results going to them, but the Cavs are expected to get the win at Amway Center tonight.

Tyler Ford (crew chief), Gediminas Petraitis (referee), Andy Nagy (umpire)

The home side has won a whopping 71.4% of the time when Ford has been crew chief, though he’s only served as chief for seven games this season. That probably won’t reflect tonight as the first-place Bucks are 13-point favorites to get the win over the Wizards on the road tonight.

Zach Zarba (crew chief), Kevin Cutler (referee), Scott Twardoski (umpire)

In a step up from Ford, Zarba’s home teams have won a staggering 75% of the time through the 20 games he’s been in charge this season. The Nets are slight underdogs at home, but the Timberwolves have lost three in a row while the Nets have won their last three and should continue their streak at home.

Eric Lewis (crew chief), JB DeRosa (referee), JT Orr (umpire)

Lewis has served 42 games as chief with the home team winning 61.9% of the time. The Sixers are 2-point favorites at home, although the Celtics will be looking to sweep the series after winning all three games against Philly so far this season.

Rodney Mott (crew chief), Sean Corbin (referee), Matt Boland (umpire)

Mott tends to call more fouls against the home team, with 52.2% of his calls skewing that way through the 48 games he’s served as chief. However, the home team has still won 62.5% of the time in those games, which bodes well for the Bulls who are favored at -3.5 on the line.

James Williams (crew chief), Eric Dalen (referee), Dannica Mosher (umpire)

Williams’ average point total sits at 222.9 through 16 games in charge while the total for this one tonight is set at 230.

Mark Lindsay (crew chief), Brent Barnaky (referee), Matt Kallio (umpire)

Lindsay has served as chief for 18 games this season, with the home side winning 55.6% of the time. The Grizzlies are heavy favorites to win this one at home, priced at -1800 on the moneyline.

Kevin Scott (crew chief), Ray Acosta (referee), Derrick Collins (umpire)

Scott has only been in charge for 12 games this season with the home and away teams splitting results at 50%. The total for this one is set at 236 while Scott’s average point total across his 12 games is 230.1, making the under look like a decent choice.

John Goble (crew chief), Nick Buchert (referee), Cheryl Flores (umpire)

The visiting team has seen more success with Goble in charge, with the home team winning just 47.4% of the time through his 38 games as chief. This lines up as the Lakers are 9-point favorites to win in Utah.

Courtney Kirkland (crew chief), Karl Lane (referee), Nate Green (umpire)

Kirkland’s stats won’t seem to be much help here, as the home side has won a fairly even-keeled 51.1% of the time through 45 games with Kirkland in charge. His average point total is 225.6 while the total for this game is set at 242.5, the highest on the board tonight.

Marc Davis (crew chief), Aaron Smith (referee), Scott Wall (umpire)

The Suns are very heavy favorites to win at home over the Spurs, coming in as 19-point favorites, priced at -2400 on the moneyline. The home team wins 64.3% of the time when Marc Davis is in charge, so all signs point to a Phoenix win at Footprint Center.