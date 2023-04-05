Who are the referees for Wednesday’s NBA games?

The NBA has eight games on its Wednesday night slate as the regular season barrels closer to its end on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the referee assignments for tonight’s contests and how their stats and trends could potentially affect the outcome of each game.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gediminas Petraitis (crew chief), Ashley Moyer-Gleich (referee), Jenna Schroeder (umpire)

Petraitis has only served as chief for three games this season, but the home team has only won once out of those three. The average point total has been 250.7 while the total for this game has been set at 218, so that could be an easy one for bettors to consider.

Tony Brothers (crew chief), Kevin Cutler (referee), Matt Boland (umpire)

Brothers has seen more games at crew chief than any other referee this season with 61 games in charge. The home team has won 65.6% of the time through those games, though the Knicks are favored to win on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Curtis Blair (crew chief), Brent Barnaky (referee), Jason Goldenberg (umpire)

The Hawks are heavily favored to win this one at home, priced at -625 on the moneyline. The home side has won 63.3% of the time with Blair in charge through 30 games this season making it a relatively easy decision for bettors at State Farm Arena.

Sean Wright (crew chief), Michael Smith (referee), Andy Nagy (umpire)

Wright’s games have been evenly split with the home team winning 50% of the time. His fouls called skew slightly toward road teams, with the visitors seeing 51.2% of calls going against them through Wright’s 40 games in charge this season.

David Guthrie (crew chief), Tre Maddox (referee), Brett Nansel (umpire)

The Bucks are favored to come out on top over the Bulls at home, which lines up with Guthrie’s track record as the home side has won 60.5% of the time through his 38 games as crew chief.

Scott Foster (crew chief), Dedric Taylor (referee), Brandon Schwab (umpire)

Foster’s games have favored the home side more often than not, with the home team winning 71.2% of the 52 games he’s served as chief this season. With Ja Morant ruled out, the Pelicans are 6-point favorites to top the Grizzlies at home tonight.

Bill Kennedy (crew chief), Justin Van Duyne (referee), Brandon Adair (umpire)

The total for this game tonight is set at 241, but Kennedy’s average point total through 48 games as chief is just 231.4. Tonight’s high total can somewhat be attributed to the Mavericks’ overtime loss against the Hawks last night that finished with a total of 262 points, so it should be safe to stick with the under in this one tonight, especially if the Kings opt to rest some key players.

Marc Davis (crew chief), Karl Lane (referee), John Butler (umpire)

In a game with huge playoff implications, the Clippers will host the Lakers in their shared arena tonight. Davis, who has served 42 games as chief this season, has seen the home team win 64.3% of those games while the home side has also seen less fouls called against them with 48.8%.