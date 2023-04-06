Who are the referees for Thursday’s NBA games?

The NBA has five games on the docket tonight as the season winds down with only a few games left to go before the playoffs start. Let’s take a look at the referee assignments for tonight’s contests and how their stats and trends could potentially affect the outcomes of the games.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavilers vs. Orlando Magic

Mark Lindsay (crew chief), JB DeRosa (referee), Matt Myers (umpire)

Lindsay has served as the crew chief for 19 games this season, and the home team has won 57% of the time, and the Magic are a big favorite in this one. Orlando should be the play.

Ed Malloy (crew chief), Jacyn Goble (referee), CJ Washington (umpire)

Malloy has served as crew chief for 31 games this season, and his average point total for games has been 229. The total in this one is set at 220, so that could set your play for tonight.

Portland Trailblazers vs. San Antonio Spurs referees

Pat Fraher (crew chief), Sean Corbin (referee), Phenizee R(umpire)

The home team has won 60% of the games this season when Fraher is the crew chief. The point differential has been 2.5, and the spread in this one is Spurs -4.

Josh Tiven (crew chief), Aaron Smith (referee), Scott Wall (umpire)

Home teams have a hard time when Tiven is the crew chief they’ve only won 43% of the time. The foul calls between the home and rod teams are pretty even in his games.

Kevin Scott (crew chief), Mitchell Ervin (referee), Ray Acosta (umpire)

The point total in Scott’s games has been 230, and the point total in this one is set at 223. The under could be the play here, especially if the Nuggets plan on punting this game.