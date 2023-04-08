Who are the referees for Saturday’s NBA games?

We’ve got just three games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with playoff implications in two of the contests. Here’s a look at the officiating crews for each contest and how their records this season could impact your betting decisions.

All referee stats come courtesy of NBA Stuffer and odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pat Fraher (crew chief), Sean Corbin (referee), JT Orr (umpire)

The home team wins 60.9% of the time in Fraher’s 46 games as crew chief but given how many players are sitting in this game, the under on the total at 225 could be the better move. Fraher’s average total as chief is 227.1.

Mark Lindsay (crew chief), Jacyn Goble (referee), Andy Nagy (umpire)

The Timberwolves are the only team with playoff implications in this game. The average total in Lindsay’s 19 games as chief is 228.1, so the under on 232.5 might be the play.

Kevin Scott (crew chief), Mitchell Ervin (referee), Ray Acosta (umpire)

The home team wins 53.8% of the time in Scott’s 13 games as crew chief, so the Clippers are the play here. LA is also the only team in this matchup with playoff implications.