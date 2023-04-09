Dwane Casey steps down as Pistons head coach, will move into front office role

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey announced he is stepping down from the position effective immediately. Casey, per Shams Charania, will move into a front office role with the team.

Casey will join Detroit's front office as the Pistons start a head coaching search. Bucks assistant Charles Lee and former Celtics coach Ime Udoka are expected to be among candidates for the Pistons job, sources say. https://t.co/sPmxLRXLrY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2023

Casey has stewarded this rebuild admirably and the Pistons likely want to reward him for his service by giving him the front office gig. Brad Stevens has had success with this transition for the Celtics, although he did take the team to the playoffs multiple times during his stint as the head coach.

Casey finishes his Pistons tenure with one playoff appearance in four seasons. According to Charania, former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and Bucks assistant Charles Lee are among the top candidates for the vacancy. The Houston Rockets parted ways with Stephen Silas, which means there are two openings as the league wraps up the regular season. The results of the NBA draft lottery will likely impact how these teams, and others, navigate their coaching searches.