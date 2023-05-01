Who are the referees for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Boston Celtics Monday evening in Game 1 of their second-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The contest will air on TNT, with tipoff from TD Garden in Boston set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Celtics are 10-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 214. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for tonight’s contest and how their performances could impact the betting approach to this game.

David Guthrie is the crew chief, with Courtney Kirkland coming in as the referee and Karl Lane serving as the umpire. Justin Van Duyne is the alternate.

Guthrie was the crew chief in 41 games during the regular season. The home team won 61% of the time, with the average total sitting at 231.1. In Kirkland’s 16 games on the crew, the home team won just 43.8% of the time. The average total was 223.4. Lane’s average total in 51 games as a crew member was 231.

With Joel Embiid set to miss this game, the Celtics might be the team to back at home regardless of the officials. However, the over on the total looks like the play given the crew.