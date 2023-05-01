Who are the referees for Suns vs. Nuggets Game 2 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs continues tonight as the Phoenix Suns square off with the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of their series. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. ET on TNT with the Nuggets up 1-0 in the series.

Denver enters the game as a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 228.5. The Nuggets are -180 on the moneyline while the Suns are +155.

The officiating crew for the game will be led by crew chief John Goble. He will joined by referee Eric Lewis and umpire Sean Wright. Aaron Smith will serve as the alternate. Goble is wrapping up his 16th season as an NBA official and called 62 games throughout the regular season. He has been on hand for five games throughout the postseason so far, four as a crew member and one as the crew chief.

An interesting stat is that in that lone playoff game where Goble was the chief, 56.4% of the foul calls went against the home team. However, the road team has had 52.9% of the fouls called against him in games where he is a regular crew member. I’d expect these contrasts will be balanced out tonight, with both teams receiving the same amount of calls.