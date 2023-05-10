Who are the referees for Heat vs. Knicks Game 5 in 2023 NBA playoffs?

The New York Knicks will look to avoid elimination tonight as they play host to the Miami Heat in Game 5. A 109-101 loss in Miami on Monday saw them go down 3-1 in the series. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET tonight from Madison Square Garden with a live broadcast available on TNT.

The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -165 on the moneyline while the Heat come in at +140.

Tonight’s officiating crew will see John Goble as the crew chief with Eric Lewis at referee. Karl Lane will slot in as the umpire while Mitchell Ervin is the alternate.

Goble has served as crew chief for two games in the postseason this year, with the home team and away team splitting those results evenly. Over 54% of his calls have gone against the home side so if that trend continues tonight, expect the Knicks to see a few more calls thrown against them.

It’s hard to judge based on just two games in the playoffs, but Goble was crew chief for 40 games in the regular season and the home side won just 45% of those. With how good the Heat have been playing against New York, don’t be surprised to see Miami close out the series tonight on the road.